On March 21, T-Mobile announced that it's started testing a new in-home internet service using its LTE network to bring fast, reliable data speeds to people in the U.S. that live in rural areas with limited access to broadband services.

Simply called "T-Mobile Home Internet", the service delivers download speeds up to 50Mbps via LTE with no data caps. Customers will pay $50/month (with AutoPay turned on), and in typical T-Mobile fashion, there aren't any contracts, equipment costs, or other hidden fees.

T-Mobile Home Internet is currently invite-only and being tested with a limited number of existing T-Mobile customers in "specific areas." T-Mobile says that it hopes to have the service live in 50,000 homes (0.04% of U.S. households) by the end of 2019, and if the Sprint merger successfully goes through, it'll be able to expand that to half of U.S. households with 5G service (up to 100Mbps) by 2024.

Per T-Mobile CEO John Legere: