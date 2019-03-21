On March 21, T-Mobile announced that it's started testing a new in-home internet service using its LTE network to bring fast, reliable data speeds to people in the U.S. that live in rural areas with limited access to broadband services.
Simply called "T-Mobile Home Internet", the service delivers download speeds up to 50Mbps via LTE with no data caps. Customers will pay $50/month (with AutoPay turned on), and in typical T-Mobile fashion, there aren't any contracts, equipment costs, or other hidden fees.
T-Mobile Home Internet is currently invite-only and being tested with a limited number of existing T-Mobile customers in "specific areas." T-Mobile says that it hopes to have the service live in 50,000 homes (0.04% of U.S. households) by the end of 2019, and if the Sprint merger successfully goes through, it'll be able to expand that to half of U.S. households with 5G service (up to 100Mbps) by 2024.
Per T-Mobile CEO John Legere:
Two weeks ago, I laid out our plans for home broadband with the New T-Mobile. Now, we're already hard at work building toward that future. We're walking the walk and laying the foundation for a world where we can take the fight to Big Cable on behalf of consumers and offer real choice, competition and savings to Americans nationwide.
As someone that grew up in a rural community with less than 1000 people and only one option for broadband internet — a DSL service that reached 3Mbps download speeds on a good day — I'm really excited to see how this pans out. 50Mbps for $50/month may not sound that impressive if you're lucky enough to live in an area with cable or fiber optic options, but for a lot of the U.S., this will be a godsend.
Which unlimited plan should you buy in 2019: AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile or Verizon?