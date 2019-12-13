On December 12, 2019, the first witness to be called by T-Mobile was its CEO John Legere. Once on the stand, he began to make his case as to why the T-Mobile/Sprint merger should go through. It included details on how he was able to resurrect the wireless carrier after a failed merger with AT&T back in 2011.

Most of it involved T-Mobile's "un-carrier" approach to wireless, which saw the revival of unlimited plans as well as the end of overage charges and two-year contracts. Of course, the $3 billion in cash and spectrum that AT&T handed over as a "breakup fee" helped as well. It allowed T-Mobile time to build out its own LTE network, and the opportunity to purchase Metro PCS along with the ability to buy more spectrum from Verizon.

Besides explaining how he brought T-Mobile back from the brink, Legere also made his case as to why it was essential for the Sprint merger to go through. According to Legere, the additional spectrum acquired from Sprint in the merger would, "triple the total 5G capacity of standalone T-Mobile and Sprint combined" — something he claims would lead to faster speeds and cheaper prices for consumers overall.