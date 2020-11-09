Surfshark hasn't been around as long as some of its competitors, but it has quickly established itself as one of the best VPN services out there. As well as being an all-round great service, Surshark has been one of the most affordable VPNs available since it entered the market. That doesn't mean there isn't a great Black Friday VPN deal to be had on the service.

Quite the opposite, in fact, as right now you can save 83% when you go for the 2-year plan at its site and score yourself three months extra for free. Down to under $60, the current 2-year deal saves you almost $300 and gets you 27 months of service for just over $2 a month.

Save now Surfshark VPN Browse anonymously, securely, and with no geographic barriers. It works great on mobile, macOS, and Windows, and you can use it on an unlimited number of devices. Get this limited-time deal to protect yourself for 2 years and get 3 months extra free. $59.76 $349.65 $290 off See at Surfshark

It's wild how much of our lives are online in this day and age, and even wilder just how much personal data we share and how much we're tracked across the web. That's probably why VPNs, or virtual private networks, have gotten so popular in recent years as we strive to claw back a little bit of online privacy. Thankfully, you don't have to spend a fortune to subscribe to one with a variety of cheap VPN services out there.

Surfshark has consistently been one of the cheapest, with a price of just $2 per month that many other providers haven't been able to compete with while still providing top-notch features. It features a killswitch, DNS leak protection, strong encryption and protocols, and modern apps for popular devices — and it allows for unlimited devices to be connected simultaneously. It can also be used for (legal) P2P sharing and streaming for times when you're out of the country and still want to watch your favorite TV show.

We reviewed Surfshark and complimented its superb affordability, great speeds, Netflix unblocking capabilities, and more. The current deal is only available for a limited time ahead of Black Friday, so don't miss it.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:



1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.



We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.