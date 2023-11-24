You’re not dreaming, this Streaming Stick 4K from Roku is 40% off

Roku is one of the most popular smart TV operating systems with a large number of TVs now coming with the tech built-in. If you’ve got an older TV or just don’t like the clunky interface your TV came with, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is an excellent upgrade and it’s marked down to just $29.98 at Best Buy for Black Friday. This streaming stick is an excellent value thanks to its support for 4K video, HDR video, and long-range Wi-Fi antenna. Roku has cleverly built a Wi-Fi antenna into the USB power cable so you can get strong Wi-Fi reception in any room of the house.

A Roku Streaming Stick is not only good for watching your favorite shows, but also works with Roku’s smart home devices like the Indoor Roku Camera or even a Roku Video Doorbell at Walmart. If you want to stick with video, though, you’ve got support for the latest TVs with up to 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, and HDR10+. One of the best features is the Wi-Fi antenna built into the micro-USB power cable. This antenna gives the Roku Streaming Stick 4K the best signal possible for quick playback with minimal buffering.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a compact, yet high-performance streaming device for your TV. It plugs directly into the HDMI port with power from an included USB cable. The USB cable even has a Wi-Fi antenna built in for faster connectivity. Price comparison: $49.98 $29.98 at Walmart

One of the nicest things about using a Roku is the dead-simple menu. Roku always keeps your apps front and center when you hit the home button so you don’t have to dig through a sea of ads to find the app you want. It’s not lacking for features either and even supports wireless surround sound speakers and a subwoofer if you want better audio than your TV can kick out. Finally, Roku’s Android app is incredible with the ability to route the TV audio to your phone so you can use it with any of the headphones or speakers you use with your phone.