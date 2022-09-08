Today is Disney Plus Day — how to watch Thor, Pinocchio, and more for cheap

Whether you're a fan of Disney classics, heartwarming Pixar films, or epic Marvel blockbusters, you'll be happy to learn that the second annual Disney+ Day has finally arrived.

Landing just one day before the highly-anticipated D23 Expo, Disney+ Day 2022 is drumming up the excitement by adding loads of new and exclusive content to their streaming library, such as Thor: Love and Thunder, Pinocchio, and so much more.

To make the deal even sweeter, Disney+ is also offering an entire month of streaming for the ridiculously low price of $1.99 (opens in new tab). That's a huge drop from the usual minimum price of $7.99 per month. We have everything you need to know about the second-ever Disney+ Day below, plus a partial list of all of the exclusive content that's coming to the streaming service.

What is Disney Plus Day?

Nearly coinciding with the third anniversary of the streaming service, Disney+ Day is an opportunity for the Walt Disney Company to celebrate and promote its many intellectual properties with virtual announcements regarding upcoming releases, plus premieres of new movies and TV shows. Disney+ subscribers will get to stream all of the exclusive content to their heart's content, plus they'll get access to great streaming deals such as a full month of Disney+ for just $1.99.

What can I watch on Disney Plus Day?

The second annual Disney+ Day comes with loads of brand new exclusive content for you to enjoy, from movies and TV shows to behind-the-scenes documentaries. You can find a partial list below, but take a look at the official Disney+ home page (opens in new tab) for a complete look at all of the new stuff.

Thor: Love and Thunder: Taika Waititi's second Marvel film is finally coming to Disney+ after a successful theatrical run. The Marvel film stars Chris Hemsworth as the titular Norse god, Waititi himself as Korg, and Natalie Portman, who is reprising her role as Jane Foster.

Taika Waititi's second Marvel film is finally coming to Disney+ after a successful theatrical run. The Marvel film stars Chris Hemsworth as the titular Norse god, Waititi himself as Korg, and Natalie Portman, who is reprising her role as Jane Foster. Pinocchio: Starring Tom Hanks and Cynthia Erivo, director Robert Zemeckis' live-action adaptation of the classic fairy tale is finally being added to the Disney+ streaming library.

Starring Tom Hanks and Cynthia Erivo, director Robert Zemeckis' live-action adaptation of the classic fairy tale is finally being added to the Disney+ streaming library. Cars on the Road: Based on the popular Pixar film franchise, Cars on the Road is a new animated TV series featuring Lightning McQueen and all of our favorite automobiles.

Based on the popular Pixar film franchise, Cars on the Road is a new animated TV series featuring Lightning McQueen and all of our favorite automobiles. Tierra Incognita: Arriving just in time for Fall, this creepy Argentinian mystery series takes place in an abandoned theme park.

Arriving just in time for Fall, this creepy Argentinian mystery series takes place in an abandoned theme park. Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return: Right on the heels of the Disney+ Original that came out earlier this year, A Jedi's Return is a behind-the-scenes documentary that will go into the making of the popular Star Wars series.

