This ridiculous early Cyber Monday sale makes the new Roku $119 less than the competition

I've been using the Roku Ultra (2024) for over a month now and can confidently call it the best Roku ever made. If you're a Roku fan or are just looking to upgrade your old TV with a fresh suite of new apps, this early Cyber Monday deal makes the Roku Ultra (2024) just $79.99 for a limited time.

I picked up the Roku Ultra (2024) because my 2017 LG OLED was starting to have trouble with streaming apps and was even missing quite a few new services. The Roku Ultra (2024) has every single app and streaming service I could imagine, plus tons of free movies, TV shows, live TV, and more built right in.

It's also got excellent 4K picture quality with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR support, which made shows like Rings of Power season 2 look even better than they did when I streamed them from my TV's Prime Video app. I could have picked up an Nvidia Shield but that thing is nearly $200! Forget that nonsense.

Roku Ultra (2024): $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon Upgrade your TV streaming experience with 4K Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, a new backlit remote with voice commands built-in, and all the apps and free services you could ever want, all at 21% off ahead of Cyber Monday.

✅Recommended if: You've got an aging TV that's getting slow and laggy, or just need a new streaming box that's capable of the best picture quality imaginable.

❌Skip this deal if: You need native Google Cast support. Roku has all the apps and services you can imagine but it still doesn't support Google Cast.

As I recently wrote, the Roku Ultra (2024)'s one weakness is a lack of Google Cast support. I've still got my old Chromecast hooked up to the TV for those rare times that I need to cast something obscure from my phone, which is annoying but not the end of the world.

Most phone apps support Roku casting — and many phones will cast to Roku via Miracast or Apple AirPlay — making this less of an issue than it used to be. Still, if Roku could add Google Cast, this would be the ultimate affordable streaming box.

But the overall experience has been so good that I've mostly forgotten about this small negative. The remote itself is reason enough to upgrade from an old Roku. It's backlit, charges via USB-C, has hands-free voice control, and there's even a button on the right side of the Roku Ultra (2024) that helps you find a lost remote.

Plus, with Wi-Fi 6 and Ethernet support, you'll never have issues with buffering or lagging again.