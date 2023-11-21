This Paramount Plus Black Friday deal gets you three months of streaming for the price of one

There are so many streaming services nowadays that it can honestly be hard to keep up with them all. Aside from short trial periods, it’s not exactly easy on the wallet to try and sample the variety of services out there. Luckily, Paramount Plus is offering a great deal for anyone looking to try it out by letting you get three months of streaming for the price of one.

From now until December 3rd, you can get 67% off a three month subscription to Paramount Plus thanks to this Black Friday deal. If you want the basic plan, you’ll only be charged $1.99/month; if you want to throw in Showtime, you’ll only be charged $3.99/month.

Get three months of Paramount Plus for the price of one

Paramount Plus Essential: $5.99 $1.99/mo for 3 months; with SHOWTIME: $11.99 $3.99/mo for 3 months Paramount Plus has a ton of content to offer thanks to bundling together shows from CBS, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, and Comedy Central. If you pay extra, you can also add Showtime! There’s really something for everyone here.

Paramount Plus is great for anyone looking to keep up with reality shows like Survivor and RuPaul’s Drag Race or for anyone seeking out iconic shows like I Love Lucy. However, it’s my favorite because it’s hands down the best streaming service for 90s kids like myself thanks to an incredible lineup of old school Nickeledon shows.

From classics like Ren and Stimpy and KaBlam! to Legends of the Hidden Temple and All That, there's enough nostalgia packed in this one streaming service to occupy months of rewatches. Not to mention that Paramount Plus is the only service where you can stream every single Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon (make sure you don't sleep on Rise of the TMNT!).

You can also choose to add SHOWTIME to your subscription for an additional fee. This will let you watch current hits like Yellowjackets or cult classics like Twin Peaks, and you'll have even more options for movies as well.