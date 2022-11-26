Stop the presses: our favorite premium Android TV is selling at a record low price

The Black Friday tech deals have been pouring in like there's no tomorrow, and we're finding no shortage of great prices to share this holiday season. If you want to see what I'm talking about, check out this offer from Amazon that sends the price of the 65-inch Sony X90K smart TV crashing down to a record low price of $998 (opens in new tab).

If that still sounds like a lot to you, keep in mind that this is a smart TV that we selected as the "best premium" option when compiling our list of the best Android TVs that money can buy. The Sony X90K produces truly outstanding picture quality thanks to AI-powered 4K upscaling, XR Triluminos Pro enhancement, and Sony's exclusive Cognitive Processor XR that improves contrast and color in real time. Gamers will be pleased by the X90K as well, since the TV comes with a handful of features that have been engineered exclusively for the PlayStation 5. Honestly, when we wrote up that list, the only thing we didn't like about the X90K was the steep $1,499.99 retail price, but that's obviously not a problem now that this Amazon deal has come along.

Since this is a Google TV, you'll also get to enjoy instant access to over 700,000 TV shows and films through your favorite streaming services and Google's easy-to-use content interface. The Amazon discount makes the Sony X90K cheaper than it's ever been by a pretty significant margin, so what are you waiting for?

