My favorite Sony OLED TV just received a staggering 32% discount during Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day is always a good time to hunt down OLED TV deals, but even I'm surprised by the discounts on display during this week's Prime Big Deal Days event.

While most of the attention so far has been drawn towards Amazon's epic LG OLED discounts (rightfully so), you should know that the top-rated 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV has just received its own record-smashing 32% price drop — and you don't even need to be a Prime member to receive the savings.

See all the October Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

A Prime Day deal for the history books

Sony 65" Bravia 8 OLED TV: $2,499.99 $1,698 at Amazon Make no mistake: OLED TVs are a major purchase, but when you're ready to spend some cash to upgrade your home theater, why not go big? The Sony Bravia 8 is one of the OLEDs that I recommend the most, namely because of the TV's powerful XR processor with contrast boosting that optimizes picture and sound in real time, alongside the suite of exclusive PS5 features that every serious gamer should experience at least once. As part of Amazon's 48-hour Prime Day sale, the 65-inch Bravia 8 is enjoying an incredible 32% discount. That's the biggest price drop that the TV has EVER received, and it's unlikely to drop much further until 2025, at least.

If the 65-inch smart TV isn't right for your home, fear not: the 55-inch and 77-inch models are receiving 22% and 10% discounts, respectively, so take your pick.

Like all of the best Android TVs out there, the Sony Bravia 8 (2024) was specifically designed with gamers and movie lovers in mind. The AI-powered XR processor optimizes all of the images in real time so the brightness, color, and contrast are as immersive as possible, while Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio Plus technology delivers cinema-quality sound, even when you aren't using one of the best soundbars.

Want a cheaper alternative?