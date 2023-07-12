Slap an LG OLED 4K TV on your wall for a record low price this Prime Day

I've been living with the LG C2 as the main display in my home office ever since it went on sale for Black Friday 2022. Even with LG releasing an updated version, I haven't felt the need to upgrade my "monitor" for something else, and during Prime Day 2023, the C2 is on sale for its lowest price ever, coming in at just $799 and saving you $200 in the process. And you don't even have to go to Amazon to find this deal.

There's a good reason why it's still at the center of my battle station, allowing me to use it with my custom-built desktop rig, whatever Chromebook is on my desk at the time, and my Xbox Series X. It's so versatile at this size, and among other great Prime Day deals happening now, I can't recommend this one more.

LG C2 OLED TV (42-inches): $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy If you have enough desk space, the LG C2 is an absolutely incredible TV to use as your main monitor. It's a 4K TV but has the added benefit of sporting a 120Hz refresh rate and has HDMI 2.1 ports built-in. Plus, LG's software interface is better than a lot of the competition. Price Check: From $796 at Amazon

There are so many different monitors out there, a lot of which are using the same display panel but with a different company logo slapped on the front. Thankfully, that's not something you need to worry about with the LG C2, as this is made by LG directly, and includes the company's excellent webOS interface.

Not only does that mean that you'll be able to download many of your favorite streaming apps, but it even offers compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. The included remote is also quite impressive, with the option to use traditional controls for scrolling through menus, or you can just move the remote around and see a virtual pointer appear to make selections.

Even for someone who has an unhealthy obsession with using different monitors and displays, I still don't see myself swapping this out anytime soon. The only thing that may change my mind would be something like the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9.

