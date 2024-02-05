How to watch the Super Bowl for FREE on Paramount Plus, no coupon required

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off this Sunday, February 11th, and if you want to watch the Big Game live without paying a dime, we've got some good news for you. Sign up for Paramount Plus' free trial today and you'll receive instant access to the streamer's entire content library — which includes live NFL sports — for a full seven days at no cost to you. No coupon code required and no strings attached.

Once the game wraps up, simply cancel your account before the trial period ends and you'll be good to go. It's as simple as that. The only catch is that you'll probably need to type in your credit card information before your free trial starts, so maybe set a reminder in your phone so you don't get charged.

If you do decide to keep your Paramount Plus account active after the seven days, plans start at $5.99/month for the ad-supported Essential Plan or $11.99/month to bundle an ad-free version of the Essential plan with SHOWTIME. The more-expensive plan also lets you download content for offline viewing. No matter which plan you choose, Paramount Plus remains one of the cheapest streaming services around, with a huge collection of titles from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon, not to mention a number of blockbuster films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Scream VI".

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVIII is going take place on February 11th at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Live coverage will begin on Paramount Plus at 2pm ET/11am PT, and kickoff is scheduled for 6:30pm EST / 3:30pm CST.

