This best-selling 65" 4K smart TV is only $300 during Walmart's Super Bowl sale

Super Bowl LVIII is this Sunday, February 11th, which means you only have a few more days to take advantage of all the best smart TV deals before the big game starts. The 65-inch Class 4K UHD smart TV from onn., for instance, is selling for just $298 at Walmart. That's one of the retailer's top-selling sets for just under 300 bucks, offering you loads of bang for the buck with some surprisingly decent specs straight out of the box.

I'm talking about crystal clear 2160p resolution, HDR10 and Dolby Audio support, and instant access to all of your favorite streaming services through the Roku TV platform, not to mention plenty of ports on the back for all of your consoles and devices. Sure, it's not the most cutting-edge Android TV on the market, but a 65-inch 4K TV for this price is an absolute steal.

onn. 65" Class 4K UHD smart Roku TV: $298 at Walmart Take your Super Bowl party to the next level with this 65-inch 4K smart TV from onn. You'll get immersive, lifelike picture in 2160p resolution, plus a decent-for-the-price 60Hz refresh rate, the Roku entertainment platform, and three HDMI ports for all of your devices. If you're like me, you remember when buying a 65-inch 4K TV would set you back at least $500. Thanks to onn. and Walmart, those days appear to be over.

✅Recommended if: you need a new smart TV and 65 inches is your Goldilocks zone; your budget is under $300.

❌Skip this deal if: you want 4K upscaling or AI software features; you can afford a better TV.

My favorite alternative pick

LG 70" Class 4K UHD webOS smart TV: $648 $498 at Walmart If you can afford to spend a bit more, we recommend checking out the 70-inch Class 4K webOS smart TV from LG. Currently $150 off at Walmart, this set comes with everything that the onn. model offers — such as 4K 2160p resolution and access to all your favorite streaming services — but you also get 4K upscaling and intelligent sound enhancement thanks to LG's proprietary α5 Gen5 AI Processor, Sports Alerts, and over 300 live channels for free!

