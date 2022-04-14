How to watch the Kardashians online: everything you need to know

As you may have already heard, America's favorite reality show family has finally found a new streaming home, and we have everything you need to know to watch The Kardashians online. Their last series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, wrapped up in 2021 after a whopping 20 seasons, but the family didn't rest on their laurels for very long before returning to the world of reality TV.

Fans in the United States can stream The Kardashians right now on Hulu, while viewers elsewhere will need to log in to Disney Plus. That being said, no matter where you are, the Disney Plus bundle probably offers the best value for reality fans since you get Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus for payments of just $13.99/month (for the ad-supported version) or $19.99/month (for no ads). You can find more information on that deal below.

Suffice to say, it's been an eventful year for the crew from Calabasas. Kim entered into a highly-publicized relationship with Pete Davidson, Kanye evidently moved in next door, and Kourtney tied the knot with Travis Barker. According to the first few episode descriptions, there's also some drama going on with a sex tape, and Kourtney's ex Scott Disick is apparently still hanging around. Of course, all of this barely scratches the surface. The first two episodes of the guilty pleasure can be streamed right now; here's how you can do it from almost anywhere.

How to watch The Kardashians in the USA

Disney Plus Bundle: starting at $13.99/month You can get the most bang for your buck by signing up for the Disney Plus bundle. This plan comes with full access to Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus for just $13.99/month (if you opt for the ad-supported version), or you can watch with zero ads for $19.99/month. With the Disney Plus bundle, you get loads of great content from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars franchise, not to mention live sports through ESPN and other reality shows, like The Bachelor, through Hulu.

Hulu: starting at $6.99/month with a 30-day free trial If you don't want to take advantage of the Disney bundle, you can still watch The Kardashians and get access to a massive streaming library by signing up for one of Hulu's monthly plans. These start at $6.99/month for the ad-supported version or $12.99/month for ad-free entertainment. Hulu is also currently offering a 30-day free trial, which gives you an entire month to enjoy lots of Kardashian drama before committing to a plan. In addition to The Kardashians, Hulu is home to tons of popular series like Handmaid's Tale, Nine Perfect Strangers, and — you guessed it — all 20 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

How to watch The Kardashians outside of the USA

Disney Plus: available in over 60 countries worldwide Hulu is only available in the United States, Puerto Rico, and parts of Japan, so if you live elsewhere, the best way to stream The Kardashians is through Disney Plus. Disney's streaming service is available in dozens of countries all over the globe, including the UK, Canada, and Australia, so you can sign up and start bingeing your favorite guilty pleasure right away. For a complete list of countries where the streaming service is available, check out our Disney Plus guide.

The Kardashians Official Trailer

Still on the fence about the Disney Plus bundle? Why not check out our list of the best shows and movies on Disney Plus to see if anything in particular catches your eye.