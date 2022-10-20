Get a year of streaming for just $2 per month with this Paramount Plus deal

If you want to complete your lineup of streaming services without spending a ton of cash, this Paramount Plus deal might be exactly what you're looking for. Sign up for one of Paramount's annual plans with the code UEFA50 (or use this provided link (opens in new tab)), and you'll instantly get 50% off and a free Fire TV Stick Lite upon checkout. This generous offer is technically a UEFA Champions League promotion, but you don't need to be a soccer fan to score big with these savings.

The 50% off streaming deal means that you'll get a year of Paramount's ad-supported Essential plan for just $24.99 (or a little over $2 per month) or watch whatever you want ad-free with the Premium plan for just $49.99 (about $4 per month). The included Fire TV Stick Lite (a $29.99 value) also lets you stream in Full HD, plus you'll get instant access to over 200,000 free TV shows and movies. Paramount Plus also lets you cancel or change your plan at any time, which is an additional incentive if you're tightening your belt ahead of the holiday season.

It may not get as much attention as streaming services like Netflix or HBO Max, but Paramount Plus is nevertheless a great option for folks who want to watch their favorite shows and movies without breaking the bank. The site is home to loads of popular content, from CBS shows like NCIS and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, to Paramount Plus originals like Halo and the newest Scream movie. If you're still on the fence, you could simply take advantage of the streaming service's one-week free trial to see if you like it before committing to the full year. Either way, this 50% off deal is only available until November 3rd, so don't wait too long to decide.

Trying out some new streaming services? Check out our comprehensive free trial guide to see which sites will let you stream their content for free (for a limited time, of course).