Don't wait for Black Friday, this 65-inch 4K smart TV is just $370 today!

Prime Day is over and the Black Friday sales are still weeks away, and yet there are some great tech deals still hanging around if you know where to look — especially if you're in the market for a new smart TV. Buy the 65-inch Toshiba Class C350 smart TV today, for instance, and you'll save a whopping $160, no strings attached.

As you probably know if you've been shopping around, 65-inch smart TVs (particularly 2023 models) typically cost at least $500, so the $369.99 price tag on this Toshiba is quite appealing. The TV is no slouch in the specs department either. For just $370, you're getting an entertainment powerhouse that comes complete with 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range and HDR10, and deeply immersive audio thanks to DTS Virtual: X (no sound bar necessary). And since the Toshiba C350 is a Fire TV, you'll get access to all of your favorite streaming services and an Alexa Voice Remote straight out of the box.

Toshiba 65" Class C350 Series 4K UHD Fire TV: $529.99 $369.99 at Best Buy If you're in the market for a new TV and 65 inches is your Goldilocks zone, look no further than the Class C350 Series from Toshiba. Currently just $370 at Best Buy, this smart TV delivers stunning Ultra HD picture with color remastering, 4K upscaling, and immersive DTS Virtual: X audio. In addition to that sweet $160 discount, Best Buy will hook you up with a bunch of free streaming subscriptions with your purchase, including three months of Apple TV Plus, 30 days of FuboTV, and four months of Amazon Music Unlimited.

