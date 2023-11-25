These Cyber Monday Fire TV Stick deals are so good that you can just throw them in your cart and go

Whenever I'm asked about what streaming device someone should get, my first answer is almost always the Fire TV Stick 4K. There are some instances where another option might be better, but these Cyber Monday deals are so good that it's tough to recommend anything else. I mean, the Fire TV Stick 4K is 50% off, while the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is $20 off.

Regardless of which one you end up deciding on, you'll enjoy things like Wi-Fi 6E support, which pairs greatly with the latest Eero Pro 6E mesh routers (which are also on sale for Cyber Monday.) But I think my favorite feature of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the "Ambient Experience," which basically turns any TV into a smart display.

Personally, if I didn't already have one, then I'd pick up the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. For one, it's simply more powerful and is currently cheaper than what you'd pay for the regular 4K version. You might not notice the extra power right away, but if you plan on using this for years, then you'd be better suited to "future-proof" yourself.

Plus, Amazon finally got into the soundbar game with the Fire TV Soundbar, so you can give yourself the full Amazon Alexa-powered home theater experience. Not to mention that there's a Cyber Monday deal for the Fire TV Soundbar that knocks the price below $100!