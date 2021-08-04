What you need to know
- Each month, Valve publishes detailed statistics about Steam users and what hardware they use.
- Last month's survey shows that 32.56% of Steam VR users are playing on the Oculus Quest 2, a 1.49% increase from last month.
- Facebook's premiere wireless headset sits roughly 15% above the next most popular headset.
Yesterday, Valve published their latest monthly Steam Hardware & Software Survey. Among the in-depth user statistics in the report, it revealed that the Oculus Quest 2 was the most popular VR headset on the platform, with nearly one third of all VR players on Steam turning to Facebook's flagship VR headset. While this might come as a surprise, considering Valve's own headset, the Index, is designed for Steam VR, the Oculus Quest 2 has been a runaway commercial and critical success.
This sets the Oculus Quest 2 at around 1 million users on Steam alone and nearly 500,000 Steam VR users above the next most popular headset on Steam VR, the Oculus Rift S and Valve's VR headset, the Valve Index. Some reports from as far back as April estimate that the Quest 2 sold at least 5 million units, which means that as many as one fifth of all Quest 2 users have linked their headset to their PC to play VR.
While 5 million units sold might seem like small potatoes next to home console sales numbers, like the PlayStation 4's 115 million units sold, the Quest 2's found incredible success compared to other VR headsets. In fact, it outsold the lifetime sales of other popular VR headsets in its first six months on the market.
Unfortunately, if you're looking to join the millions of people who already have a Quest 2, you might be out of luck for the time being. Last week, Facebook announced that they were halting Quest 2 sales due to reports of skin irritation from the foam on the head strap. Right now, Facebook says that they're working on a new model with a silicone wrap to prevent the same issue in the future.
These are the best movies on HBO Max right now
HBO Max has a variety of original films and fan-favorite movies streaming now for subscribers, including new releases from WarnerMedia. Here's a full rundown of the best movies on HBO Max this month.
Beloved life sim My Time at Portia finally makes its way to Android
My Time at Portia is an immersive, expansive life sim game. Originally for PC and later released on the Nintendo Switch, My Time at Portia's success has culminated in a faithful mobile version. Get the full My Time at Portia experience at your fingertips!
16 Disney+ shows and movies you should watch right now
People are investing more time and money into streaming services. With that in mind, here are some of the best shows and movies on Disney+ that you should be watching right now.
These Oculus Quest 2 accessories will make it easier to play while sitting
The Quest 2 is not a benchmark for comfort and sitting down to play it only makes it less comfortable. Here's some gear to help make your experience much more comfortable.