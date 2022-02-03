Best PlayStation VR Accessories Android Central 2022

The PlayStation VR (PSVR) is a phenomenal headset. Still, there are always more of the best PS4 accessories and other items you can use to enhance your experience, especially since PS VR2 isn't released for some time yet. That next headset will pack numerous improvements, including controllers utilizing the DualSense haptic feedback. For now, though, if you're looking for the best travel and display cases, we can show you our favorites. Do you want better sound quality or controller options? We know the best options for those, too. We've got your back all the way down to keeping your PSVR safe, clean, and at its peak performance. Here's everything you need to live like a king in virtual reality.

On-the-go : USA Gear PSVR and console travel case Staff Pick One of the best parts of virtual reality is sharing it with your loved ones. Make traveling easy with this USA Gear travel case. It has enough room to fit your PSVR headset, PSVR processor, PlayStation 4 console (Original, Slim, or Pro), headphones, and cords for your PSVR and PlayStation DualShock controllers, Move controllers, and games. The case itself is designed like a laptop carrying case, making it incredibly easy and comfortable to travel with. $50 at Amazon The best sound : PlayStation Platinum Wireless These headphones support 7.1 surround sound and are made specifically to fit the VR headset, so you'll never miss a thing. They also have an internal noise-canceling microphone to make sure your friends can always clearly hear what you're saying when you play together. If you prefer a wired setup, these headphones rock a 3.5mm headphone jack, which means you do have the ability to plug them in physically. There is also a cheaper and less premium model, the Gold Wireless if you prefer. $194 at Amazon Immersive controls : PSVR Aim Controller While it offers a much better experience for shooter games, it is only supported with the following games: Arizona Sunshine, Bravo Team, ChromaGun, Dick Wilde, DOOM: VFR, Evasion, Farpoint, Firewall Zero Hour, Rom: Extraction, Special Delivery, The Brookhaven Institute, and Unearthing Mars 2. If you don't have any of these games, don't get the Aim controller, especially with no intention of owning them. $55 at GameStop Bells and whistles : Skywin PSVR Charging Display Stand This vertical stand comes with a slot to hold just about every PlayStation accessory you can think of. There's a slot for your console, two Move controllers, the PSVR box, the PSVR helmet, headphones, and two DualShock controllers. It also has two fans and four USB 3.0 charging ports built-in on the stand. $40 at Amazon

$25 at Walmart Stock up : PlayStation Move controller twin pack With a twin pack of PlayStation Move motion controllers, you'll be set for any vigorous VR games that require motion controllers behind what your DualShock 4 can provide. $100 at GameStop Take to the sky! : THRUSTMASTER T.Flight HOTAS 4 (PS4/PC) The T.Flight has 12 action buttons, one rapid-fire trigger, one multi-directional hat switch, and a dual rudder system. All of these features offer you the best comfort, easy mapping, and immersive gameplay. You can use a HOTAS controller for most flight simulators on the PlayStation VR, and it really enhances the gaming experience. $102 at Amazon The basics : AIDEA Microfiber Cleaning Cloth The time will come when you need to clean your PlayStation VR. When that happens, having a small stock of microfiber cleaning cloths is a solid plan. You can use them to safely dust your headset off and clean the rest of your gear. As a general option, microfiber cloths should be in every home. It isn't just the PSVR you can clean with them; it's all of your tech! $8 at Amazon Quick cleaning : Go on the Go Biodegradable Wet Wipes These all-natural disinfectant wipes do not contain any traces of bleach or alcohol. That makes this option the best for cleaning equipment that has to be used on your face. Not only will it protect your skin and eyes from getting irritated, but the fact that there's no alcohol means you won't run the risk of warping your lenses with any accidental touches. $20 at Amazon Better tracking : Simple Deluxe Clamp Light Do you deal with an awful lot of screen-shaking or poor tracking when playing the PlayStation VR? You either have too much light in the room or too many colors. With this clamp light, you can get a colored LED bulb, turn off all your other lights, and change your entire room to another color to improve your tracking. $10 at Amazon The best syncing option : Luxrite LED Green Bulb After plenty of trial and error, we discovered the PlayStation Camera has the best time tracking your Move controllers and headset against a green background. Because of this, we recommend getting a few green LED bulbs to plug into your clamp lights when you want to improve your tracking! $10 at Amazon Begone, light! : NICETOWN Blackout Curtains Stop letting the glare of the outside world ruin your movie. With these blackout curtains, you can block out that evil sun from interrupting your shows! This package comes with two panels that are 42 inches wide and 63 inches long. $20 at Amazon

It only gets better from here

There are many great experiences with the PlayStation VR, and all of these accessories heighten that experience. Show off your pride and joy with a phenomenal vertical stand highlighting all of your accessories or jump straight into an immersive game with the best sound quality using PlayStation Platinum. It doesn't matter what you're doing; it matters that you're having fun, and it makes you happy.

It isn't always just about the fun, though. You also want to keep your console safe, clean, and sanitary. That's where the products like the disinfecting wipes come in. Whether you're saving your lenses from the devastation of a scratch by glasses or making sure your snotty nephew doesn't get you sick, cleaning products are endlessly useful (and cheap!).

I bet you're curious about my suggestions of a clamp light and green LED bulb, right? Long story short, your PlayStation VR camera tracks your movements by the lights on your headset and your Move controllers. So the camera will scan your room and choose a color for your Move controllers to display to combat the lights and colors around your room. This is why your Move controllers, some of the best PlayStation VR controllers, light up differently in different rooms!

So, if you turn off all your lights, block out the sun, and turn on a green LED bulb, your PlayStation camera will only have to compete against the green. This prevents it from having to register posters, wall paint, carpet color, etc. The easier it is for your console to process information, the better it will work.