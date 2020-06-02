Ever find yourself wishing you had more time to re-read your favorite books or check out new ones? Audible is the perfect solution as it allows you to start listening to books while you're busy doing other things this summer, from driving to work or doing the dishes to mowing the lawn and more. Now through June 15, Amazon has a special deal on Audible taking 46% off the first four months for new members. That brings the price down to just $7.95 per month from its regular cost of $14.99.

$8/month Audible 4-month Subscription sale Amazon's latest discount on Audible is here to save you 46% on your first four months of membership! That brings the monthly cost down to just $7.95 through the end of September, but this deal is only good until June 15 so be sure to sign up now. $7.95 $14.99 $7 off See at Amazon

With your Audible membership, you'll receive a credit each month which can be used towards any audiobook you want, such as the new book in The Hunger Games series, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Once you've used a credit to purchase an audiobook, it remains in your library to listen to forever — even when your subscription isn't active. You also have the option of returning any audiobooks after you've started listening to receive your credit back if you're unsatisfied with the purchase.

Along with the one audiobook credit, you'll also get to choose two free Audible Originals each month from a hand-picked selection. There are usually some really interesting picks included, and they can be pretty varied in terms of genre too.

Audible audiobooks can be listened to practically anywhere. Just download the free Audible app on your smartphone or tablet and then you'll be able to access your library whenever you'd like. You can listen to them on your computer and other devices like the new Kindle Paperwhite eReader as well.

Members also save an extra 30% on additional audiobook purchases so you never have to pay full price for one again. There are some exclusive sales on audiobooks which only members have access to, and other promotions that make it worth keeping your membership active throughout the year if you're an avid reader.