Spotify is making some welcome changes to its mobile app to simplify the experience. The company recognizes that ever-growing music libraries can be difficult to manage and browse through, so it's introducing a new UI for Your Library that should help streamline things quite a bit.

The new update rids the tabbed view found on the current version of Your Library, replacing it with dynamic filters to quickly jump between playlists, podcasts, albums, and more. Users can even combine filters; for example, you can select "Playlist" along with "Downloaded," so the app will only show you offline playlists when you're on the go. It makes it a little easier to quickly see your downloaded music on Spotify. Sorting is also being improved, and now Spotify listeners can sort their audio alphabetically, by recently played, or by creator name.