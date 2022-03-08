Spotify and Discord are recovering after an unrelated outage

Update: as of 12:41PM PT / 3:41PM ET, all Discord services are now back online.

What you need to know

Spotify and Discord services went down in the early afternoon (ET) of March 8.

The outage of both platforms appears to be unrelated.

Discord looks to be getting services back online as of 3PM ET, but Spotify still appears to be completely down.

While the platforms are far from similar, Discord and Spotify users had one thing in common this afternoon: no one could access either platform. Both Spotify and Discord acknowledged the issue around 1PM ET and have been keeping customers up to date with outage information on their official pages.

As of 3PM ET, Discord services initially became partially accessible again. By 3:41 PM ET, all Discord services have been fully restored according to the official status page. Discord previously had a major outage at the end of January.

Spotify, on the other hand, still seems to be totally down as of this writing. The official status post is a bit light on details but the company says it's working on a fix. Spotify is one of the best music streaming apps, so we expect a large number of people will have noticed such an outage.

While both platforms went down around the same time, there's seemingly no link between the two problems. There have been no other major platform outages reported around the internet, meaning there's no wider cloud outage causing the problem this time around.