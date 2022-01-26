Discord is back to normal after a major outage left users unable to connect

What you need to know
- Discord was down for many users.
- The outage started around noon PT and lasted for a couple of hours.
- Discord says that it has addressed the issue, and users should be able to log back in.
Discord users were left in the cold on Wednesday when one of the best messaging apps suddenly became unusable. It turns out a massive outage had kept many users from logging in.
The outage began sometime before noon Pacific time. Since then, Discord kept users abreast of any updates on Twitter and its status page, saying earlier that it identified and was working to fix the problems.
As of 2:19 p.m. PT, an update was posted to Twitter informing users that the chat app should be back up and users should be able to log in.
That said, the company clarified more on its status page, some functions may be temporarily limited due to some of the workarounds:
Monitoring - We have fully removed all rate limits and Discord is almost back to normal.
Over the next hour, some Discord servers may continue to see some issues interacting with bots using slash commands. As part of resolving the incident, we needed to reduce load on our databases and we turned down some parts of our slash command system.
We are going to complete our internal postmortem process to really dig in and understand exactly what happened here, but we really apologize for the inconvenience if you were unable to login today or had other issues.
Fortunately, the outage only lasted for a couple of hours, unlike some of the significant outages we've seen in recent months from Facebook and Amazon Web Services. With any luck, Discord can get to the bottom of what went wrong so it can prevent it from happening again.
