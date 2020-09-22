Google's Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are said to launch next week at a virtual event Google's hosting, but we already know essentially what they're offering. A new leak from WinFuture only serves to back up current leaks at this point.

As per the report, the Pixel 5 will ship with a 6-inch 90Hz FHD+ OLED display protected by Gorilla Glass 6. It'll have a punch hole selfie camera and a dual-set of rear cameras, one of which would be an ultra-wide. It'll be powered by the Snapdragon 765G paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It'll also be backed by 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging on board and Google will throw in stereo speakers, a set of three microphones, Bluetooth 5.0, and all other connectivity bells and whistles. Again, most of this is stuff that we already knew about the Pixel 5. WinFuture adds that the phone will come with Qi and reverse wireless charging though, the latter of which is new to the Pixel line.

New official renders were also included with the report, showing off the phone from more angles: