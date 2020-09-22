What you need to know
- Google is set to launch the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 next week.
- New leaks and renders essentially spill all of Google's secrets.
- An earlier report this week placed the Pixel 5 at being priced at a possible $599.
Google's Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are said to launch next week at a virtual event Google's hosting, but we already know essentially what they're offering. A new leak from WinFuture only serves to back up current leaks at this point.
As per the report, the Pixel 5 will ship with a 6-inch 90Hz FHD+ OLED display protected by Gorilla Glass 6. It'll have a punch hole selfie camera and a dual-set of rear cameras, one of which would be an ultra-wide. It'll be powered by the Snapdragon 765G paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It'll also be backed by 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging on board and Google will throw in stereo speakers, a set of three microphones, Bluetooth 5.0, and all other connectivity bells and whistles. Again, most of this is stuff that we already knew about the Pixel 5. WinFuture adds that the phone will come with Qi and reverse wireless charging though, the latter of which is new to the Pixel line.
New official renders were also included with the report, showing off the phone from more angles:
As for the pricing, retailer listings in the UK indicated that the Pixel 5 may cost around $599 or somewhere in that range. It's nothing conclusive, but Google is expected to be pricing its flagship competitively.
While the hardware has been leaked six ways to Sunday, Google often has a software trick or two that it manages to keep secret. If Google has any more surprises to share, we'll learn about them next week on September 30 at the launch event.
