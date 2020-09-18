Sony's WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones out there and, today only, you can score them at a near-$95 discount via Woot. The one-day sale offers the Bluetooth cans in new condition for just $245.99. Compared to their current price at Amazon, that's a super saving.

Considering how rarely these headphones go on sale, you do not want to miss this chance if they're a pair you've been interested in. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members, and you'll also receive a one-year limited warranty with its purchase.

These ANC headphones are super popular, and they don't drop in price often.

These wireless over-ear headphones charge via USB-C and feature atomic pressure optimization that can adjust for noise-cancelling at higher altitudes, along with a quick-charging feature that gives you five hours of playback after just 10 minutes of charging. They are also equipped with multiple microphones and are capable of lasting for up to 30 hours on a single charge. The Adaptive Sound Control will allow you to adjust just how much ambient noise you want to hear at any given moment, which can be especially helpful in cases such as walking down the street where you might want to hear the vehicles barreling down on you.

Their QN1 HD noise-cancelling processor is said to work four times faster than the XM2's, while the Dual Noise Sensor technology works with the QN1 to weaken ambient noise. The XM3 even have a feature that let you access Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa with the push of a button.

Despite the release of the updated WH-1000XM4, the Sony XM3 headphones remain a firm favorite and the differences between the two models aren't that stark. Check out our WH-1000XM3 review

Despite the release of the updated WH-1000XM4, the Sony XM3 headphones remain a firm favorite and the differences between the two models aren't that stark. They also topped our list of the best ANC headphones for a long time thanks to their great sound, battery life, and comfort, only being bumped off top spot once the WH-1000XM4 were released.