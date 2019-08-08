Sony's Xperia smartphone brand partnered with the Academy of Arts University in San Francisco last month for a summer film festival. Students from different departments at the Academy of Art University were asked to create a short film lasting no more than five minutes, using Sony's latest Xperia 1 smartphone.

You can now head over to the Xperia Film Fest website to watch the top 25 entries and also cast a vote for your favorite short film. The winner will be announced on August 14, which is when the Sony Xperia Film Fest is happening. The winner will receive $10,000 that they can use to fund future creative efforts.

Since all the short films were created using a Sony Xperia 1, they have been shot in 21:9 using the Cinema Pro app, which Sony's smartphone division co-developed with CineAlta and Alpha divisions. As most of you may be aware, the Xperia 1 is the world's first smartphone to feature a 4K OLED display with a 21:9 ratio. Many of the films were also shot in 24fps to add that cinematic feel.