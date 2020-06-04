It's easy to smarten up your home for just a few bucks these days. It used to be super-expensive to get your smart home all set up, but with sales like this one-day promotion on Gosund smart tech you can add smart plugs, light switches, and strip lighting around the house without breaking the bank.
One-day sale
Gosund Smart Home Sale
This limited-time sale has smart home essentials you can't afford to pass on. Smart plugs cost as little as $6 apiece, smart dimmer switches are 25% off, and Alexa-compatible LED strip lights are available from just $15.99.
From $16
This 4-pack of Gosund Mini Smart Plugs is a top pick in this sale at $22.43. The set regularly sells for $33, but today you can get the plugs for under $6 apiece. Like many of the best smart plugs on the market, these plugs connect to your Wi-Fi network at home and can be controlled using a free app on your smartphone or tablet. You'll be able to power them on or off from anywhere in the world, or schedule them to only be on at a certain time each day. For instance, rather than having to climb out of bed to turn off a light, you could turn it off from your phone as long as it's connected to one of these smart plugs.
Or, you could ask Alexa or Google Assistant to control them for you. You'll just need a compatible device like the Echo Dot or the Google Nest Mini to get started.
Alternatively, smarten up your lighting with this 4-pack of Gosund Smart Dimmer Switches at 25% off, or add some Alexa-compatible smart strip lighting from just $16. Whatver you go for, make sure you order before the day is out and the sale ends.
Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum. You'll also gain access to benefits such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and much more.
