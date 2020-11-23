Verizon phones can take full advantage of the Verizon LTE and 5G network. If you're willing to commit to a couple of years of service, you can get a great phone one a great network.

Yes, you should buy a Verizon phone on Black Friday, as long as you're happy with your Verizon coverage and don't mind signing up for a couple more years. If you are signing up for a new account or adding a line, there are some great savings available on one of the biggest and most reliable mobile networks.

Black Friday can be a great time to get some amazing deals, whether you're looking to buy a phone made specifically for Verizon's network or to get one that's unlocked. Many people may be tempted to go for an unlocked phone to have more options to switch later, but you could be leaving some network performance on the table. Even so, there are many great Black Friday deals , and if you love your Verizon coverage and plan, you can get a great phone for a reduced price.

If you're looking for more immediate benefits from your phone purchase, Some discounts will come in the form of a gift card, giving you a lot more flexibility in how you use it. For the most part, it's a Verizon gift card, but there are plenty of accessories available to take your smartphone experience to the next level, from wireless headphones to cases.

Verizon phones are also available with support for its UW, Ultra-Wideband 5G network, while many unlocked variants don't support it. The Galaxy S20 5G unlocked will only work with sub-6 5G, while the Verizon version will support the full network.

Verizon has been very competitive with its network and has continued to invest in speed and reliability. Even Verizon's 5G coverage has been making up ground in a big way since the October launch of its sub-6 nationwide 5G network, and if you're happy with the network and don't need to switch, you can get some solid Black Friday deals.

If you're comfortable signing on for another two years of service, there are some great savings on phone hardware available.

Bringing your own device might be a better fit for you

Carriers would rather make money from customers every single month rather than a few large purchases every year or two. Nearly any phone you see on sale in general or on Black Friday won't be a direct coupon but a reduced monthly fee, typically through bill credits. As a result, most customers will need to stick with Verizon for 24 months minimum to truly get the discounted price. It also means that if you want to take your phone to another carrier or simply cancel your service, you need to finish paying off the phone. Still, with a trade-in promotion, you could still come out ahead.

Finally, the savings are going to be much bigger for new customers and new lines. As mentioned, the name of the game is to get more people paying monthly, and an existing customer isn't as likely to leave for a phone deal. You might be able to find a better deal unlocked or directly from the manufacturer with a trade-in.

Save whether you pay upfront or month to month

There are a lot of Black Friday deals on Android phones that you can bring to Verizon. If you can afford to buy your phone all at once, you can save money without being locked to the carrier with monthly payments. If you're happy with your Verizon service, you can get a great phone without paying the full amount.

Is Black Friday the right time to buy a new phone?

If you follow mobile technology, you already know that most of the biggest Android phones get announced and released at the beginning of the year. With that in mind, we're not too far off the next wave of phones from Samsung. However, many of the phones from earlier in the year are still easily some of the best Android phones you can get thanks to great hardware and software that will hold up for years.

Even so, Some great new releases like the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Pixel 4a with 5G, Pixel 5, and even some interesting new form factors like the LG Wing make this a great time to get a new phone. Don't spend too much time worrying about having the newest phone but rather finding one with the features that make the most sense for you.

If you're switching to Verizon, getting one of these deals is a solid strategy, and in a couple of years, you'll be lined up to take advantage of another Black Friday or holiday sale. In addition, if you're ready to add a new line to your account for Christmas, there are a ton of deals for new lines on an existing account.