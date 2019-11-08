Best answer: Yes, if you haven't gotten a PlayStation 4 yet, there's plenty of great games worth playing. If you care about the best graphics possible, you should go for a PlayStation 4 Pro, while if you just want to play only a few games, the PlayStation 4 Slim is the better option.
Should you buy a PlayStation 4 with the PlayStation 5 coming in 2020?
If you haven't picked up a PlayStation 4 yet, or you need a new one, there's still a lot of games that are going to be worth playing before the PlayStation 5 releases. God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man and Days Gone have all released over the last couple of years and provide experiences exclusive to the PlayStation 4. Additionally, big games are still on the way for the PlayStation 4, including The Last of Us Part II, Nioh 2, and Ghost of Tsushima.
Will my PlayStation 4 content carry over to the PlayStation 5?
Yes. Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation 5 is backward compatible with the PlayStation 4, so you'll be able to play any games you buy for your PlayStation 4 on the new console as well. All your investments on the PlayStation platform will be accessible moving forward.
This is a good time to get a deal
Since this is the last year before the PlayStation 5 is set to release, Black Friday and holiday sales are going to be one of the best times ever to grab a PlayStation 4. Prices will be at the lowest ever, while games will also be discounted and all but a handful of the PlayStation 4's exclusives have been released. This is also likely last "good" time to get a PlayStation 4.
After the discounts and prices revert following the holidays, it's probably in your best interest to save the money you'd put towards a PlayStation 4 and save up for a PlayStation 5. After all, you'll be able to buy the same games and use them there.
