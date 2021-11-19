Best answer: Yes, but you'll need an adapter to use it with the PS5. The adapter is free for anyone who owns a PSVR headset.

PS5 Camera Is the PlayStation Camera for PS4 compatible with PS5?

Sony detailed some of the PS4 accessories that will be compatible with the PS5. So naturally, you'll also be able to use your PSVR on the PS5, though it's worth noting that PSVR games have to run through PS4 backward compatibility. The PlayStation Camera is also one of the compatible accessories. So anyone with a PlayStation Camera will be able to continue using it on the PS5 for backward-compatible PSVR games. You will, however, need an adapter to make it compatible with the PS5. This adapter is free to grab for anyone with a PSVR headset.

PS5 Camera Will there be a special PS5 camera?

If you want to buy it, there's a new PS5 Camera as part of the PS5 accessories lineup. This camera is not compatible with PSVR, however, so unless you're interested in the new functionality it brings for streaming, you're better off sticking with the PS4 Camera. The PSVR 2 is not yet available, but it may use the PS5 Camera when this new headset launches. However, this is only conjecture, so we can't recommend buying it if VR gaming is your main reason.

You'll also be able to use a DualShock 4 on the PS5, but only with backward-compatible PS4 games. The new DualSense controller will have new features for PS5 games, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which is why only new PS5 games will work with it.

The PS5 is currently available worldwide, though supply remains extremely limited, and it's difficult to find one to purchase right now. PS5 restocks happen regularly, but there's simply not a lot of supply, so you'll have to keep trying if you don't have one yet. Whenever you can get a new console, there's also a variety of games available such as Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls, with more on the way like Horizon Forbidden West.