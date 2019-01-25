Best answer: Most likely, yes! Unless you just got a new phone or you already have a Pixel 2, the Pixel 3 is one of the best Android phones around and is well worth picking up. It's compact, powerful, and capable, with years of guaranteed software updates ahead of it.

It's also a fantastic option if you heavily value your phone's camera. The Pixel 3 has one of the best photography experiences on a smartphone, combining a great sensor with Google's intelligent software features to create stunning, DSLR-like images with each shot. There's a new wide-angle front camera for taking group photos, and the rear camera has been improved over last year's, offering better low light, zoom, and dynamic range.

Instead, the Pixel 3 is for those who care about a clean software experience and timely updates above all else. If you've used a non-Google phone and found yourself irritated by unnecessary software add-ons or slow rollouts of new Android versions, the Pixel is an easy choice. It will get Android updates for years, and security updates every month — and you won't find unnecessary apps pre-loaded.

Google isn't worried about packing absolute top-of-the-line specs into its phone, nor is it concerned with supporting "legacy" hardware features anymore, and that could be a dealbreaker for some. There's no headphone jack or microSD card slot on the Pixel 3 , and it only has 4GB of RAM, which raises some concerns regarding future-proofing and longterm performance as apps and software get more demanding.

Assuming you bought a flagship, probably not — unless you're particularly unhappy with your phone. Whether you're using a Galaxy S9, an LG G7, or a OnePlus 6T, the Pixel 3 likely won't be a dramatic upgrade in terms of specs or performance — at least not enough to warrant selling your device and spending another $800+ on a new one.

If you're coming from a lower-end device or something more than a year old, however, the Pixel 3 is worth considering over some of the aforementioned alternatives. While not everyone enjoys the barebones experience of Google's Android, it's certain to get updates faster than phones from other manufacturers, and just as importantly, it'll get them more often — Google supports its Pixel devices years after they're released.

If size is one of the reasons you're not happy with your current phone, the Pixel 3 offers something different for you as well. It's one of the few modern high-end phones that's decidedly compact, with just a 5.5-inch display. The battery life takes a bit of a hit for it, but there's something wonderful about having a phone that's easy to use in one hand and fits in pockets and bags with ease. The competition has gotten so large over the last few years some people have started looking for smaller alternatives — the Pixel 3 is one such option.

What if I already have a Pixel 2?

It's harder to recommend the Pixel 3 if you already own a Pixel 2. Both from a hardware and software perspective, there aren't a whole lot of major changes made this generation; each model has roughly the same design and identical software.

A Pixel 2 is still a great phone — most people won't feel the need to upgrade to a Pixel 3.

Furthermore, many of the Pixel 3's new features all came to the Pixel 2 in software updates — notably, some of the advanced camera features and improved photo quality. While it's not quite the same as getting a new phone, there are enough new features added to the Pixel 2 in software that it really closes the gap and makes you think twice about spending the money on a Pixel 3.

For some, the few hardware improvements — like the larger, improved display and wide-angle selfie camera — will be worth upgrading, but unless you plan on taking a lot of group selfies or just can't stand your 16:9 display any longer, you're probably fine to hold off for now. Maybe wait for 2019's Pixel refresh instead.