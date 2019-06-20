Best answer: While both processor architectures are capable for most users, if you're coding or plan to have a very heavy workload, x86 will handle things better.
- Best ARM-powered Chromebook: Lenovo C330 ($260 at Amazon)
- Best x86-powered Chromebook: ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 ($530 at Amazon)
ARM versus x86
When you see ARM or x86 being tossed around, it means people are talking about processor architecture. The simple thing and all you really need to remember is that x86 processors are usually more powerful than ARM processors, but can use up to 10 times more power to do the same thing. If you're curious about ARM and want a deeper look at what it is you can read about that right here. If you just need the basics, you've got them now: x86 has the power, but ARM has the efficiency.
Not too long ago I would have told you that you should not buy an ARM Chromebook if you were going to use it a lot, and you should not buy an x86 Chromebook if you planned to run a lot of Android apps. Today, both of those statements are thankfully no longer true. ARM processors have become more powerful than they used to be and Chrome has become more optimized for them. Conversely, a lot of work was done in Chrome so that x86 processors run Android apps just fine.
Both processor types will now work just fine for most people. but there are still use cases that would work much better on an x86-powered machine.
Your workload
You have to ask yourself how you plan to use your Chromebook before you know whether or not you need an x86-powered version.
Not all x86 processors are powerful. In fact, you can buy devices with an ARM chip that will outperform other devices with weak x86 chips inside. But most x86-based Chromebooks use a chip that's more than capable nowadays. As are most ARM Chromebooks. You'll only see a real difference if you really work things hard. Are you the type of person who has 10 or more browser tabs open while streaming music and playing an Android game? If you answered yes, an x86 Chromebook will probably suit you better. If you said no, you'll probably never need to worry about it.
One other situation that almost requires a good x86 CPU is coding. ARM chips are plenty powerful enough to compile and run software or to run complicated scripts on the fly. But the software used to code and compile them usually tend to be better optimized for the x86 instruction set. Whether you're using Android Studio or another IDE from Oracle or Microsoft or any other company, it will work best on an x86 machine.
Of course, if you want the ultimate powerhouse with the very latest specs under the hood, you'll want to buy a model with an Intel Core x86 CPU, like a Pixelbook.
The best part of it all is that unless you will overwork your Chromebook or have special needs for coding, you really don't need to worry about it and might not ever be able to tell the difference; Chrome runs great on both architectures.
It doesn't matter which architecture you choose — there's a great Chromebook for you out there.
Best ARM Chromebook
Lenovo Chromebook C330
The basics never looked better
Lenovo has built what we think is the best ARM Chromebook you can buy today. It's fast and sleek, and just the right size for carrying around all day.
Best x86 Chromebook
ASUS Chromebook Flip C434
This portable powerhouse is light and compact enough to carry everywhere, with a full-sized, backlit keyboard that's a delight to type on and a 14-inch touchscreen that's great for multi-tasking and video-binges. Even the base configuration is more than powerful enough for a power-user.
Samsung EVO Select 256GB MicroSD card ($45 at Amazon)
Chromebooks can seem light on internal storage, but with this spacious microSD card, you can add storage for tons of photos, movies, music, or any documents you might need to use offline.
ProCase Carrying Cover (From $18 at Amazon)
Available in six cool color combinations and three sizes, ProCase has your Chromebook handled with style and care. The exterior is water resistant, the interior is padded, and the front storage pocket is deep enough for a mouse and charger.
Zendure A6PD 20100mAh Ultra-Durable PD Power Bank ($60 at Amazon)
This power bank's 45W Power Delivery charging is fast enough to charge most Chromebooks at top speed and durable enough to bounce around your gear bag during a vacation or convention.
