Streaming services are always offering free trials, but it's not often that we see deals on annual memberships. Hulu's latest offer lets you score a full year of membership for only $59.99. Hulu rarely offers deals like this; today's discount means you'll be paying just $4.99 for each month you're a member, though the full cost must be paid upfront.
Streaming Savings
Hulu Streaming Service Annual Subscription
Hulu's offering a year of access to its streaming service for just $60. That's like scoring two months for free, and it also locks you in at a $59.99/year renewal rate unless you decide to cancel your subscription.
$59.99
$71.88 $12 off
Hulu has a wide variety of movies and shows to dive into. You can catch popular reality TV, cooking and home renovation shows, some of the top-rated dramas and comedies of the past decade, along with recently released and classic films. Of course, Hulu now has a wide selection of original shows and movies to binge as well, like The Handmaiden's Tale, Veronica Mars, and Castle Rock. There's also FX on Hulu included with your membership which gives you access to stream shows like Sons of Anarchy, Archer, Atlanta, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
With your Hulu membership, you'll be able to start binge-watching your favorite shows on nearly any mobile device, from Android and iOS smartphones and tablets to Chromebooks and more, using the Hulu app. There's also a Hulu app for smart TVs and streaming devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick to give you a myriad of ways to watch.
If the annual plan is too costly, you can start a free 30-day Hulu trial to try out the service after which the monthly cost is just $5.99.
Today's offer is only eligible on the ad-supported version of Hulu. Hulu does have a subscription tier which features zero commercials during the shows and movies you watch, however this plan costs $11.99 per month and doesn't currently offer an annual subscription. Today's deal also does not provide access to Hulu's Live TV streaming channels. Hulu with Live TV starts at $54.99 per month and currently has no annual subscription either.
