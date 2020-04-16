Home surveillance usually comes at a high cost, but thanks to today's sale at Best Buy, you can save quite a bit on the Google Nest Cam Outdoor (2-pack). It's down to just $238.99 while supplies last, giving you the chance to save $60 off its usual cost of $299. Best Buy includes free shipping with the set's purchase. You can also find this deal available at Dell for a limited time.

The Nest Cam Outdoor is capable of connecting with your smartphone so you can see what the cameras see wherever you go. You can also setup personalized notifications that get sent to your phone in different circumstances, such as if motion is detected within a certain range. There's even a built-in microphone and speaker that let you hear and talk back through your phone if there's anyone on the other side of the camera. You might even find a use for it if you have any pets at home.

These cameras record in 1080p HD at up to 30 fps and even feature night vision so you can keep an eye on things even when it's dark out. There's also 8x zoom magnification that lets you see any specific parts of your yard or home a bit closer. A 30-day free trial of Nest Aware is included with the purchase as well. Nest Aware is a subscription service that streams your videos to the cloud so you can have all of it available securely for whenever you need to access it.

