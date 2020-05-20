Galaxy S20+ 5G for $699.99 at Samsung

If the $1,000 starting price of Samsung's Galaxy S20 you off buying one on day one, Samsung is running a promotion right now that may just tempt you to pull out your credit card. For a limited time, the prices of both the S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra have dropped there by $200 meaning you can get your hands on one of Samsung's flagship phones from as little as $799.99. Considering these phones have only been on the market for a couple of months, this is a stellar discount worth jumping on. The discoutns are being matched at Best Buy and B&H too.

Flagship savings Samsung Galaxy S20 Here's your chance to get your hands on Samsung's flagship phone featuring 5G, a 120Hz display, upgraded cameras, and more. The factory-unlocked 128GB devices (expandable via microSD) are available at $200 off in the color of your choice right now. $200 off See at Samsung

There are tons of Android handsets released each year, but the Samsung Galaxy S phones are always worth paying attention to. 2020's Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup is no different. This year, each one is packed with impressive specs, such as a 120Hz display, upgraded cameras, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, and expandable storage across the board.

The 120Hz AMOLED displays are beautiful and the microSD card support means you can supplement the built-in capacity easily. Water-resistance and wireless charging are, of course, present and the addition of 5G support means you can experience a superfast internet connection right now if you happen to live somewhere with 5G service. At the very least, you're future-proofing yourself in that regard if you plan to keep this phone for several years.

The cameras are a key area of improvement in the S20 line this year. Both the S20 and S20+ phones still have a 12MP lens for the primary camera, but the the pixels are about 30% larger so that substantially more light can be let into a shot. The telephoto camera has also been upgraded, now featuring a 64MP sensor with 3x lossless zoom and better low-light performance. The S20 Ultra takes it to another level, offering a massive 108MP primary camera, using pixel binning to take pictures that come out as 12MP shots. There's also a 48MP telephoto camera, and because of the way it's positioned inside of the 20 Ultra, it's able to offer 10x lossless zoom and up to 100x digital zoom if you want to go all out.

We've rounded up everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S20 as well as links to our extensive coverage to help you figure out which phone is right for you. We also put the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra](/samsung-galaxy-s20-ultra-review) to task in our in-depth reviews which are worth checking out too.

We don't know exactly how long these deals will last, so you'll want to get your order in as soon as you have made your mind up to avoid disappointment when the prices rise.