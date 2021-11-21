If you're on the hunt for some of the best Black Friday fitness tracker deals, you'll be glad to know there are plenty of options available. If you've already had your eye on the upcoming Amazon Halo View, you're in for a treat. Buyers can save $30 when they pre-order Amazon Halo View ahead of its December 8, 2021, release date.

Amazon Halo View is the much-needed successor to the Amazon Halo Band that was released late last year. However, if you're not concerned about having all the latest features, you can also score a sweet deal on the Amazon Halo Band, which is 45% off for Black Friday.

Those who want to enjoy all the upgrades should consider the Amazon Halo View deal instead. This new-and-improved fitness tracker now has an AMOLED display. Previously, you had to pull out your phone to view your health and fitness data. In addition, the always-on microphone has been removed, which was a major source of battery drain on the predecessor. Now, it's much more likely that users will receive the full week of battery life as promised.

When you pre-order Amazon Halo View and get your $30 savings, you'll also get a full year of Halo membership. There are several perks included with the membership. For example, users will have access to hundreds of Halo Fitness programs that they can view on their phones or cast to a TV.

Another perk is Halo Nutrition, which will be available in January 2022. The service offers a meal planner with weekly menus based on specific dietary restrictions, including vegan and paleo. Halo Nutrition also uses Amazon to encourage members to buy recommended food options via Whole Foods using an Alexa Shopping List. After the year ends, a Halo membership will cost $4 per month.

Save big on Amazon Halo fitness trackers