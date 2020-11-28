I know Cyber Monday is supposed to be about saving hundreds on big-ticket items like laptops and phones and mattresses — ah, my mattress feels so good this winter morning — but sometimes it's the little deals that can make the biggest difference.

Take these PopSockets for example. These little plastic accordions pop up and down on the back of your phone, giving you a more stable and more ergonomic grip for your phone. This means your hands will hurt less if you're using your phone for longer periods of time and it'll be easier to hold your phone up at head height so that you're not straining your neck looking down at your phone all day.