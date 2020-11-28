I know Cyber Monday is supposed to be about saving hundreds on big-ticket items like laptops and phones and mattresses — ah, my mattress feels so good this winter morning — but sometimes it's the little deals that can make the biggest difference.
Take these PopSockets for example. These little plastic accordions pop up and down on the back of your phone, giving you a more stable and more ergonomic grip for your phone. This means your hands will hurt less if you're using your phone for longer periods of time and it'll be easier to hold your phone up at head height so that you're not straining your neck looking down at your phone all day.
Pop up perfection
PopSockets Swappable PopGrips
Save 25% and save your hands from joint pain.
This pop culture phenomenon is more than a fashion statement, it's an investment in your health! Instead of using your pinky or the crook of your palm to hold your phone, PopSockets make it easier to grip your phone with more fingers and better distribute the weight.
Best of all, PopSockets come in thousands of adorable styles and now that they're swappable, they don't interfere with wireless charging. So grab some while they're 25% off at both Amazon and PopSockets.com and give them as stocking stuffers! They look cool and they're healthy for your kids' hands, a win-win!
There are PopSockets styles for every interest out there, from NBA fans to Star Wars nerds to classic Disney to Pokémon and DC Comics. There's also PopSockets with fun textures and materials like the Disco Crystal series, aluminum spinner tops, and glitter swirls. And of course, there's stunning enamel PopTops, like the La Vie En Rose I bought during the Prime Day sale last month so I'd have a nice red and green PopSocket for the Christmas season.
Swappable PopSockets mean you can buy yourself multiple styles and wear whichever one matches your mood, your case, your outfit, or the local festivities, and you can also swap them off at the end of the day when it's time to throw your phone on the wireless charger. There are other phone grips out there if you prefer something a little more utilitarian, but PopSockets are the Kleenex of the phone grip world for a reason: they're affordable, long-lasting, and reliable.
