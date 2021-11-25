Virtual reality enthusiasts have a lot of deals to sift through this holiday season. Not only are there amazing Black Friday deals on Oculus Quest headsets, but other brands have been discounted as well. While the Oculus Quest 2 is the perfect VR headset for many people who want a standalone device and don't want to be tethered to their computer, it isn't for everyone. That's where the HTC Vive comes in.

The HTC Vive is undoubtedly one of the more expensive VR headsets on the marking, sometimes costing well over $1,000 for the complete package. This Black Friday you can save hundreds on those same headsets, dropping them to just $399 in some cases. Now that's a price that's competitive. And best of all, you can save on related HTC Vive accessories, too.

Save hundreds on the HTC Vive and related accessories

HTC Vive Pro Eye (Headset Only) $599 $200 off is certainly a nice deal on this HTC Vive Pro Eye headset. Featuring precision eye tracking, a combined resolution of 2880x1600, and foveated rendering, it's an advanced virtual reality system that delivers the best performance possible. $599 at Amazon HTC Vive Deluxe Audio Strap $69 For added comfort and ease of use, you can get the Vive Deluxe Audio Strap for $30 off. It boasts integrated on-ear headphones with height and angle adjustment, along with improved weight distribution so that you can wear it for long periods of time. $69 at Amazon HTC Vive Pro Eye Virtual Reality System $1,099 You're saving about $300 on this HTC Vive Pro Eye, but I realize the price is still eye watering, no pun intended. At $1,099, just take comfort in knowing that you getting an absolutely amazing headset with some of the best visuals and features in the business. Complete with its controllers and base station, this has everything you need. $1,099 at Amazon HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Virtual Reality System $649 You're saving about $250 if you pick up this HTC Vive Cosmos Elite today. With a combined pixel resolution of 2880x1700 and lighthouse tracking, you're getting a crystal clear image and incredible performance. And with the subscription Vive Infinity, you can get access to hundreds of VR games, apps, and videos. $649 at Amazon HTC Vive Wireless Adapter for Vive Pro/Cosmos $199 With the Vive wireless adapter you can experience wireless virtual reality for up to two and a half hours. It also allows for up to three people to play in the same space at the same time. Keep in mind that this model is only compatible with the HTC Vive Pro and Cosmos $199 at Amazon HTC Vive Pro Virtual Reality Headset $899 Not to be confused with the Pro Eye, the HTC Vive Pro features a similar design, but without the advanced eye tracking. Its dual-OLED displays can still pump out a resolution of 2880x1600. Admittedly, unless you're serious about eye tracking, this model will probably be the best deal for you. $899 at Amazon HTC Vive Cosmos Elite (Headset Only) $399 If you want an HTC Vive headset but don't want to spend an ungodly amount of money, this deal on the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite is for you. LCD panels display a combined 2880x1700 pixel resolution, and to make it even better, it's compatible with SteamVR base stations and controllers. $399 at Amazon

If you're really serious about virtual reality and don't want a product directly connected to Meta (Facebook) like the Oculus is, then you can go wrong with any of these deals.