The best Amazon Fire TV Edition sets offer built-in access to Fire TV while saving an HDMI port. Mostly made by reliable brands like Toshiba and Insignia, these Fire TVs are often quite affordable, even up to 75 inches. And right now, you'll find major deals on some of the best models available.

Among the Amazon Fire TV deals available, you'll find up to $250 off both the Toshiba C350 and Insignia F30, two of our top 4K picks for quality and affordability. There's also $100 off the brand-new Toshiba M550 with a 120Hz refresh rate and 48 local dimming zones, plus sets as low as $200 if you're willing to choose FHD over 4K. Overall, all of these well-reviewed sets offer great quality at even lower prices than usual.

You'll find the same prices on Amazon and Best Buy for these sets. Just keep in mind that many of the Best Buy deal listings offer further incentives to go with the discounted television: a free Echo Dot (3rd Gen), three months of Apple TV+ for new subscribers, and 30 days of free FuboTV.

Save hundred on Fire TV Editions, plus an Echo Dot for free