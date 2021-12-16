The best Amazon Fire TV Edition sets offer built-in access to Fire TV while saving an HDMI port. Mostly made by reliable brands like Toshiba and Insignia, these Fire TVs are often quite affordable, even up to 75 inches. And right now, you'll find major deals on some of the best models available.
Among the Amazon Fire TV deals available, you'll find up to $250 off both the Toshiba C350 and Insignia F30, two of our top 4K picks for quality and affordability. There's also $100 off the brand-new Toshiba M550 with a 120Hz refresh rate and 48 local dimming zones, plus sets as low as $200 if you're willing to choose FHD over 4K. Overall, all of these well-reviewed sets offer great quality at even lower prices than usual.
You'll find the same prices on Amazon and Best Buy for these sets. Just keep in mind that many of the Best Buy deal listings offer further incentives to go with the discounted television: a free Echo Dot (3rd Gen), three months of Apple TV+ for new subscribers, and 30 days of free FuboTV.
Save hundred on Fire TV Editions, plus an Echo Dot for free
- : Insignia F30 55" 4K | Up to $250 off
- : All-New Toshiba 55-inch 55C350KU C350 | $140 off
- : Toshiba - 55-inch Class M550 Series | $250 off
- : All-New Toshiba - 43-inch Class V35 Series | $120 off
- : Pioneer - 50-inch PN50951-22U | $190 off
Insignia F30 55" 4K | Up to $250 off
With 4K UHD visual quality, DTS Studio Sound, HDMI ARC and eARC support, and the Amazon Voice Remote with Alexa, this set gives you everything you need in a living room TV at a low price.
All-New Toshiba 55-inch 55C350KU C350 | $140 off
4K UHD video, support for Dolby Vision and HDR10, and DTS Virtual: X compatibility gives this mid-range TV the chops to handle the best quality that your favorite streaming apps have to offer.
Toshiba - 55-inch Class M550 Series | $250 off
The M550 is Toshiba's newest Fire TV flagship. Along with the same perks as the C350, you get a 120Hz LCD panel with 48 local dimming zones, HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in mics for commands without using the remote mic.
All-New Toshiba - 43-inch Class V35 Series | $120 off
If you don't need 4K quality and just want the most affordable TV option possible, this cheap Toshiba V35 set gives you Fire TV built-in with FHD resolution.
Pioneer - 50-inch PN50951-22U | $190 off
This reliable 4K Fire TV television offers Dolby Vision and HDR, plus it's VESA wall-mountable if you prefer. At $190 off, it's one of the most affordable options today.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.