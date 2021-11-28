While it may seem easy just to hand your child any pair of headphones, there's more to it than that. When it comes to kids, the headphones, like for adults, need to fit properly to be uncomfortable. But most importantly, headphones for children need to have built-in volume-limiting capabilities to limit hearing damage. Thankfully, there are a lot of options out there, and here are some great Cyber Monday deals for headphones.

Philips offers a set of headphones that covers both of the most important needs in children's headphones. These have the volume capped at the recommended max of 85dB to ensure they won't cause damage to your child's ears. They're also lightweight and have plenty of cushion on the ear pads. These Philips headphones are also very durable, so they will withstand a kid's adventurous life.

Philips Kids Headphones | $5 off Lightweight and durable, these kids' headphones from Philips are a great way to let your child enjoy music and videos without worrying about damaging their hearing. $20 at Amazon

$20 at Walmart

LilGadgets is another brand that offers some great options. Both the Connect+ Style and Connect+ Pro provide the essential max volume limits for kids. Each set of headphones also has a variety of color and style options. The Connect+ Style is an on-ear design that works better for kids aged 3-7. Older kids may prefer the Connect+ Pro over-ear style. A fun feature for both of these headphones is the SharePort, which allows two headphones to be connected together and listen to the same audio.

LilGadgets Connect+ Pro | $5 off Old kids will enjoy the over-ear design of the Connect+ Pro headphones. With a variety of colors and styles to pick from, there's sure to be one perfect for your child. $23 at Amazon LilGadgets Connect+ Style | $5 off You can get fun headphones with safe listening built right into these on-ear style headphones for kids. The SharePort makes enjoying content with friends easy. $20 at Amazon