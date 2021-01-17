The Anker Roav Jump Starter Pro has dropped to $59.99 as part of the Best Buy deals of the day. This jump starter and other models like it normally sell for around $90 or more at other retailers. This version at Home Depot is going for $100 and isn't even nearly as powerful. Just shows how good today's deal is.

you never know Anker Roav jump starter Pro black When your phone needs some emergency juice or your car needs a jump, you'll wish you had one. Has a peak current of 800 amps and can jump start gas engines as large as 6L or diesel engines up to 3L. Has LED lamp, two USB ports, and a compass. $59.99 $90.00 $30 off See at Best Buy

Ever been stuck on the road with a dead battery? It's not a fun experience. It's even less fun having to call roadside emergency or call a friend to come help. It's a series of unfortunate events that leaves you feeling drained and frustrated. Having one of Anker's emergency jump starters around can alleviate some of the annoyance by giving you a way to jump start your car immediately.

When fully charged, this device is capable of providing over a dozen jumps for your car. Just make sure the battery level is above 50% before using it and make sure the operating temperature is between 32 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. It peaks at 800A and works on gas engines up to 6.0L and deisel engines up to 3.0L, which is fine for your average car.

The jump starter moonlights as a battery charger, too. It has enough juice to recharge your phone and probably do that a couple of times. The charger has two USB Type A ports for plugging in your devices. Call for help or order a pizza while you're waiting for said help or something else.

There is a built-in high-intensity LED lamp you can use to see in the dark. You'll also get a compass to help you get your bearings. It uses a compact design so it's small enough to fit in your glove compartment. Anker covers the jump starter with a one-year warranty.