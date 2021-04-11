One of Best Buy's deals of the day includes the Anker Roav Jump Starter Pro, and it's on sale for $69.99. That's a great low price and a match for a deal we last saw in January. If you missed it then, today's your day to take advantage of this low price. The same version is going for more than $110 at Walmart and regularly goes for around $100 at Best Buy when it's not on sale.

The price'll make ya... Anker Roav Jump Starter Pro black Best Buy When your phone needs some emergency juice or your car needs a jump, you'll wish you had one. Has a peak current of 800 amps and can jump start gas engines as large as 6L or diesel engines up to 3L. Has LED lamp, two USB ports, and a compass. $69.99 $100.00 $30 off See at Best Buy

Ever been stuck on the road with a dead battery? It's not a fun experience. It's even less fun having to call roadside emergency or call a friend to come help. It's a series of unfortunate events that leaves you feeling drained and frustrated. Having one of Anker's emergency jump starters around can alleviate some of the annoyance by giving you a way to jump start your car immediately.

When fully charged, this device is capable of providing over a dozen jumps for your car. Just make sure the battery level is above 50% before using it and make sure the operating temperature is between 32 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. It peaks at 800A and works on gas engines up to 6.0L and deisel engines up to 3.0L, which is fine for your average car.

The jump starter moonlights as a battery charger, too. It has enough juice to recharge your phone and probably do that a couple of times. The charger has two USB Type A ports for plugging in your devices. Call for help or order a pizza while you're waiting for said help or something else.

There is a built-in high-intensity LED lamp you can use to see in the dark. You'll also get a compass to help you get your bearings. It uses a compact design so it's small enough to fit in your glove compartment. Anker covers the jump starter with a one-year warranty.