The SteelSeries 61473 Arctis Pro Bluetooth wireless on-ear headset has dropped to $239.99 at Amazon today. This Bluetooth headset normally sells for around $330, and over the last year it has pretty much stuck to those guns. It has only gone on sale twice, and once was just a couple days ago. Both of those sales saw it drop to $300. Today's price drop is insane by comparison, but this is a daily deal from Amazon and may sell out before it expires. You'll want to act fast.

The Arctis Pro is an amazing headset, and it'll change how you listen while you game. It has a lot of different ways to connect based on your situation and the platform you're using. You can just use a simple 3.5mm headphone jack with the included cable, but it's meant to be a wireless headset. Connect via the 2.4GHz wireless band if you can or just go with Bluetooth if you're using a mobile device.

No matter what, you're going to get some premium audio. The Hi-Res speakers have high-density neodymium magnets. THe headset can reproduce an expansive frequency range from 10Hz to 40kHz with stunning clarity. The built-in ClearCast microphone, which SteelSeries calls one of the best in gaming, delivers studio-quality voice clarity. It also has background noise cancellation so your friends can hear you and not the game you're playing.

Despite being a wireless headset, you don't have to worry about the power dying in the middle of a gaming session. The Arctis Pro comes with a base station for charging the headphones' batteries, and it comes with two. That means you can hot swap the batteries. When one dies, just replace it and put it back on the charger while you use a fresh one to keep going. You'll get 20 hours of gaming between both batteries, which is plenty of time I would think for most sessions.