Google jumped the gun on President's Day and has listed several deals on its Nest-branded devices on the Google Store. And many of those same prices can be found on other popular retailers like Best Buy. These deals include discounts on the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, Nest Cam Outdoor and Indoor, the battery-powered Nest Doorbell, Nest Wifi, and the latest Nest Thermostat.
Among these deals, the best deal is $80 off the Nest Wifi Router and Point, a mesh Wi-Fi network that offers up to 3800 square feet of coverage. You can also save 35% off the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) or upgrade to the Nest Hub Max and save $40.
Save up to $80 on these President's Day deals
- : Nest Wifi Router and Point | $80 off
- : Nest Hub (2nd Gen) | 35% off
- : Nest Hub Max | $40 off
- : Nest Cam (Battery) | $30 off
- : Nest Cam (Indoor) | 20% off
- : Nest Doorbell (Battery) | $30 off
- : Nest Thermostat | $20 off
Nest Wifi Router and Point | $80 off
Nest Wifi is the upgraded alternative to Google Wifi that's worth the extra cost for total home coverage. The larger your home, the more points you add to expand coverage and block out any blind spots. It offers fast AC2200 speeds, plus a speaker and microphones in each unit to double as a Nest speaker for Google Assistant throughout your home.
Nest Hub (2nd Gen) | 35% off
Google's affordable smart display / digital photo frame is a great gift for people who want to see their Google Photos in a slideshow, while also offering Google Assistant access. Plus, if you place it by your bed, it can also track your sleep patterns to see if you're sleeping well. It's our pick for the best smart display, and it's especially affordable at this price.
Nest Hub Max | $40 off
Despite its age, the Nest Hub Max is an excellent choice for a smart display in your home, with its 127-degree wide-angle camera, voice recognition for supporting multiple accounts for a family, great speakers, and total control over your Google Home. The only issue is that it's somewhat expensive, which this Presidents Day sale will help with.
Nest Cam (Battery) | $30 off
Protect your home with Google's recently released Nest Cam. It can run on battery or wired power for either indoor or outdoor use, and has AI recognition of people, vehicles, and objects without a subscription. That combined with this good deal will save you plenty of money over other cameras in the long run.
Nest Cam (Indoor) | 20% off
Take all of the perks of the Nest Cam Outdoor, retain the attractive design and same video quality, and cut the price in half, and you have the Indoor model. With AI detection, you'll know immediately if a person enters your home while you're away.
Nest Doorbell (Battery) | $30 off
See and speak with whoever's at your door even when you're not at home with the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell. See your full front porch with free AI detection and a 3:4 aspect ratio with 145º diagonal FOV to protect against package thieves. Its 850nm IR LEDs will guard you at night, and its IP54 rating ensures inclement weather won't break it.
Nest Thermostat | $20 off
Take control over your home's temperatures from anywhere and save money with the Nest Thermostat's automated modes. It is designed to work without a C wire in most homes but some systems (such as heating-only or cooling-only) do require a C wire or other compatible power accessory.
With many of these devices numbering among the best in their respective categories, from the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) topping our best smart displays to Nest Wifi sitting among the best mesh Wifi routers, these Presidents Day Nest deals are absolutely worth looking into if you want to smarten up your home.
