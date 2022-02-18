Google jumped the gun on President's Day and has listed several deals on its Nest-branded devices on the Google Store. And many of those same prices can be found on other popular retailers like Best Buy. These deals include discounts on the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, Nest Cam Outdoor and Indoor, the battery-powered Nest Doorbell, Nest Wifi, and the latest Nest Thermostat.

Among these deals, the best deal is $80 off the Nest Wifi Router and Point, a mesh Wi-Fi network that offers up to 3800 square feet of coverage. You can also save 35% off the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) or upgrade to the Nest Hub Max and save $40.

Save up to $80 on these President's Day deals

With many of these devices numbering among the best in their respective categories, from the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) topping our best smart displays to Nest Wifi sitting among the best mesh Wifi routers, these Presidents Day Nest deals are absolutely worth looking into if you want to smarten up your home.