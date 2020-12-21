The holiday season is in full swing, and whether you're doing last-minute shopping for someone else or just want to treat yourself to something nice, there are still plenty of deals to keep your wallet at ease. Most recently, Samsung kicked off big savings for its Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus earbuds. These are two of the best wireless earbuds you can buy in 2020, and if you head to Samsung's online store right now, you can save up to $60. These savings won't be around forever, so make sure to act fast if you're interested!

Lovely beans Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Weird shape, amazing sound The Galaxy Buds Live are unlike any other earbuds you've ever used, and that's a good thing. It all starts with the bean-like design, which allows the Buds Live to be surprisingly comfortable and gives them a one-size-fits-all shape. They also sound fantastic, come with active noise cancellation, and are backed by long battery life. From $120 at Samsung

Traditional buds Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus A fantastic alternative for less cash If you're looking to spend a bit less but still want a rocking pair of earbuds, it's hard to do much better than the Galaxy Buds Plus. They may not be as flashy as the Buds Live, but you're still getting very good audio, longer continuous playback, and a more traditional earbud shape that some users may prefer. From $90 at Samsung

First thing's first, let's talk about the specifics of this deal. The Galaxy Buds Live feature a $30 instant discount, bringing them down from $170 to just $140 if you do nothing but add them to your cart and check out. Should you have an old pair of wired or wireless headphones you want to trade-in, though, you can get an additional $20 discount and bring your final price down to $120. Then we have the Galaxy Buds Plus, which see a $40 instant discount for a price of $110 if you simply buy them and move on. Once again, though, you can save an extra $20 if you have something to trade-in — bringing the Buds Plus down to a mere $90. It's safe to say those are great savings across the board, but what makes any of this interesting in the first place is how insanely good both the Buds Live and Buds Plus are in day-to-day use.