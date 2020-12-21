The holiday season is in full swing, and whether you're doing last-minute shopping for someone else or just want to treat yourself to something nice, there are still plenty of deals to keep your wallet at ease. Most recently, Samsung kicked off big savings for its Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus earbuds.
These are two of the best wireless earbuds you can buy in 2020, and if you head to Samsung's online store right now, you can save up to $60. These savings won't be around forever, so make sure to act fast if you're interested!
Lovely beans
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Weird shape, amazing sound
The Galaxy Buds Live are unlike any other earbuds you've ever used, and that's a good thing. It all starts with the bean-like design, which allows the Buds Live to be surprisingly comfortable and gives them a one-size-fits-all shape. They also sound fantastic, come with active noise cancellation, and are backed by long battery life.
Traditional buds
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
A fantastic alternative for less cash
If you're looking to spend a bit less but still want a rocking pair of earbuds, it's hard to do much better than the Galaxy Buds Plus. They may not be as flashy as the Buds Live, but you're still getting very good audio, longer continuous playback, and a more traditional earbud shape that some users may prefer.
First thing's first, let's talk about the specifics of this deal. The Galaxy Buds Live feature a $30 instant discount, bringing them down from $170 to just $140 if you do nothing but add them to your cart and check out. Should you have an old pair of wired or wireless headphones you want to trade-in, though, you can get an additional $20 discount and bring your final price down to $120.
Then we have the Galaxy Buds Plus, which see a $40 instant discount for a price of $110 if you simply buy them and move on. Once again, though, you can save an extra $20 if you have something to trade-in — bringing the Buds Plus down to a mere $90.
It's safe to say those are great savings across the board, but what makes any of this interesting in the first place is how insanely good both the Buds Live and Buds Plus are in day-to-day use.
Without a doubt, the Galaxy Buds Live are some of my favorite wireless earbuds to come out in the last couple of years. The bean-like shape may be offputting at first, but the end result is an earbud that's actually really comfortable for all-day wear. It's easy to put in your ear, stays in perfectly securely, and you can still easily hear the world around you. Outside of the whacky design, the Galaxy Buds Live also sound incredible and get great battery life (up to 8 hours of continuous use and 29 hours when you factor in the charging case).
Then we have the Galaxy buds Plus, and while they may not be quite as interesting or flashy as the Buds Live, they're a great alternative for anyone that's looking for high-end earbuds for even less cash. The Buds Plus sound really good, offer a tighter in-ear seal for improved sound isolation, and get 11 hours of continuous playback with a total battery package of 22 hours when you include the charging case.
You honestly can't go wrong either way in the debate of Galaxy Buds Live vs. Galaxy Buds Plus, so whichever pair you decide to buy, you can rest assured your ears (and wallet) will thank you.
