The popular AirPods Pro are far from being the only in-ear true wireless earbuds out there worth picking up. Anker's Soundcore Liberty true wireless earbuds work similarly with the ability to activate your phone's smart assistant and even come with a charging case that can keep them powered up for longer than the AirPods Pro, but at a fraction of the cost.
They're normally priced at $80, which is over $150 below its popular competitor, though today you can grab a pair on sale for just $39.99 at Newegg. All you have to do to score the $40 savings is enter coupon code 93XPV73 during checkout. At 50% off their regular cost, you'll be scoring these earbuds at one of their best prices in history. The only catch is that this deal is valid for just one day only! Shipping is free.
No strings attached
Anker Soundcore Liberty true wireless earbuds
These in-ear true wireless earbuds come with a charging case that can keep them powered up for up to 100 hours while on-the-go. They feature Bluetooth 5.0 and can even activate your phone's smart assistant like Siri or Google Assistant.
$39.99
$79.99 $40 off
The Soundcore Liberty earbuds can last for up to eight hours on a single charge, though using the included charging case, you'll be able to keep them powered up for up to 100 hours while traveling without needing another power source. Simply put them away in the case when they're dead to keep them protected and juice them back up.
These earbuds are also designed to fit securely and comfortably in your ears, and thanks to the included ear tips of varying sizes, you can customize them for a better fit. Meanwhile, with Bluetooth 5.0 tech, you'll get music that doesn't lag or skip and still sounds just as HQ as if you're listening to a CD. The one-step pairing instantly connects your earbuds to your device, and you can activate your phone's smart assistant with a single button push, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
