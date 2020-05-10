The Harman/Kardon Citation One smart speaker is going for $99.99 at Best Buy. You can get this deal in black or gray, so grab the one that best blends with your decor. The smart speaker sells for as much as $230 at Best Buy, and the next best price is around $150 at B&H. This is a great price for a speaker that has rarely dropped anywhere near this price before. The savings are a part of Best Buy's deals of the day, so grab it before the price disappears.
Smart Buy
Harman/Kardon Citation One Google Assistant smart speaker
Has Google Assistant built in for voice control. Stream your favorite music, control connected devices, and more. Probably the best sounding smart speaker you'll own. Includes Bluetooth and multi-room compatibility.
$99.99
$150.00 $50 off
Smart functions and all that are great, but you need to know if your speaker lives up to its name as a speaker, right? Well the Citation One has a 0.79-inch tweeter and a 3.5-inch woofer with 40 watts of power for great, well-balanced sound. It also supports multiple audio formats, including FLAC and WAV for high-resolution audio. You'll be able to fill a decent-sized room with sound, and these speakers are capable of a multi-room setup so you can set your whole house thumping by playing music everywhere.
Beyond great sound, you do get some great smart features. The Google Assistant is built right into the speaker, so you don't need a separate device. Not only can you use your voice to search for music and stream music from your favorite apps, you can also connect the speaker to your smart home and control everything. Control your lights and smart locks and all of that using the Citation One instead of another speaker. Bluetooth also makes it easy to stream music from your favorite devices.
This is covered by a one-year warranty.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
MIUI 12: All the new features you need to know about
MIUI 12 is now live, and it comes with a host of exciting new features. There are new system animations, visual tweaks across the interface, and a new Control Center for toggling Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. But the biggest change is around privacy, with a new dedicated privacy section giving you granular control over every facet of your phone.
Even with a shift in focus, Windows 10X still won't beat Chrome OS
Microsoft is abandoning dual-display devices for now and is going to focus on Chromebook clones with Windows 10X. Because it turned out so well the last couple of times ...
Camera comparison: S20+ vs. V60 real-world tests
The LG V60 is a compelling alternative to the Galaxy S20+ for hundreds of dollars less, but how does its triple camera system hold up against the S20+'s shooters?
These are the best smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Assistant
Save on your energy costs with smart plugs that work with Google Assistant and Alexa. Here are some of our favorites that are compatible with multiple smart voice assistants.