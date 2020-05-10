The Harman/Kardon Citation One smart speaker is going for $99.99 at Best Buy. You can get this deal in black or gray, so grab the one that best blends with your decor. The smart speaker sells for as much as $230 at Best Buy, and the next best price is around $150 at B&H. This is a great price for a speaker that has rarely dropped anywhere near this price before. The savings are a part of Best Buy's deals of the day, so grab it before the price disappears.

Smart Buy Harman/Kardon Citation One Google Assistant smart speaker Has Google Assistant built in for voice control. Stream your favorite music, control connected devices, and more. Probably the best sounding smart speaker you'll own. Includes Bluetooth and multi-room compatibility. $99.99 $150.00 $50 off See at Best Buy

Smart functions and all that are great, but you need to know if your speaker lives up to its name as a speaker, right? Well the Citation One has a 0.79-inch tweeter and a 3.5-inch woofer with 40 watts of power for great, well-balanced sound. It also supports multiple audio formats, including FLAC and WAV for high-resolution audio. You'll be able to fill a decent-sized room with sound, and these speakers are capable of a multi-room setup so you can set your whole house thumping by playing music everywhere.

Beyond great sound, you do get some great smart features. The Google Assistant is built right into the speaker, so you don't need a separate device. Not only can you use your voice to search for music and stream music from your favorite apps, you can also connect the speaker to your smart home and control everything. Control your lights and smart locks and all of that using the Citation One instead of another speaker. Bluetooth also makes it easy to stream music from your favorite devices.

This is covered by a one-year warranty.