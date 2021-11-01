The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 sits right at the top of our best Android smartwatch guide, and it's now cheaper than ever before.
It might have only been out a few months, but the closer we get to Black Friday, we're seeing prices come crashing down on loads of our favorite tech items. The Galaxy Watch 4 was already pretty affordable with prices starting at just $250, but you can now get one for just $199.99 at Best Buy.
Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, this model does not have a rotating bezel, which is why it's much cheaper. The internal spec is the same, though, so you're getting a real bargain. When you click through to Best Buy, you have the option of choosing the slightly larger 44mm model if you'd like a larger screen. It's $230, but that price has been reduced by $50 too, so it's a great time to pick up either model.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (save $50)
Quite simply, the best value smartwatch money can buy at this price. We can't really see this going for less anytime soon, even over Black Friday. We'd arguably opt for the slightly larger model at an extra $30 if you want a slightly larger screen which can be handy if you're going to use Google Maps on the device a lot.
If you want that rotating bezel to navigate between screens, or you just like the chunkier design too, then you can save $30 off the usual price of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic today on all models. This only brings the price down to $319.99 at Best Buy on the cheapest model which is of course quite a lot more than the standard Watch 4. We'd be tempted to hold out for a bigger discount on the Classic this close to Black Friday, though.
If you'd like to pick up an extra strap or two for your new watch for different styles and occasions, be sure to take a look at our guide to the best bands for Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.
