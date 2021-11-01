The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 sits right at the top of our best Android smartwatch guide, and it's now cheaper than ever before.

It might have only been out a few months, but the closer we get to Black Friday, we're seeing prices come crashing down on loads of our favorite tech items. The Galaxy Watch 4 was already pretty affordable with prices starting at just $250, but you can now get one for just $199.99 at Best Buy.

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, this model does not have a rotating bezel, which is why it's much cheaper. The internal spec is the same, though, so you're getting a real bargain. When you click through to Best Buy, you have the option of choosing the slightly larger 44mm model if you'd like a larger screen. It's $230, but that price has been reduced by $50 too, so it's a great time to pick up either model.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal