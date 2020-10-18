Today on Amazon you can save up to 43% off a selection of Anker gear including portable power banks, a travel USB-C wall charger, and charging cables, The deals will probably only be available for a limited time as it's part of Amazon's ever-changing Holiday Deals. You don't even have to spend that much. Just $15.39 gets you the 10000mAh Anker PowerCore Slim. It's normally $22, and this power bank is powerful enough to charge your phone up a couple of times, keeping you mobile and free from tethers.
Refuel
Anker power banks, charging cables, USB-C chargers, and more
This sale includes several portable battery chargers, a new iPhone 12 USB-C to Lightning charging cable, and a portable USB-C charger designed for travel with three interchangeable plugs. All Anker devices have at least an 18-month warranty.
Up to 43% off
Need even more juice in your power bank? Grab Anker's PowerCore 26800mAh portable charger that's also on sale and going for a low price of $37.49. That's nearly $28 off its regular price and a match for the lowest we have ever seen it go.
This charger has a huge capacity that can charge your phone multiple times before you ever have to recharge the power bank or plug your phone into a wall somewhere. It actually has three USB outputs powered by Anker PowerIQ and Voltage Boost so you can charge multiple devices at once with as fast a charge as they can handle. The double micro USB input lets you recharge the power bank twice as fast.
You could also go for the Anker PowerPort III 3-port USB-C travel charger on sale for $32.99. That's $17 off the price and an all-new low. The travel charger comes with three interchangeable plugs so you can plug in and charge anywhere in the U.S., U.K., or Europe. It has one USB-C port and two USB-A ports for a total 65W power output. Works with Android and Apple devices.
Everything in this sale comes with an 18-month warranty from Anker except for the charging cables, which come with a lifetime warranty.
