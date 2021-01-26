Amazon has a daily deal featuring a variety of Anker items designed to help you keep your gear juiced up and ready to go. Everything featured in this sale is discounted with some of the items up to 36% off their regular prices. Since it is a daily deal, these prices are set to expire by the end of the day. Some of them may even sell out and disappear from the list altogether. If you need a new USB-C to USB-C charging cable or 5-port wall charger, grab one now while you can.

One Day Sale Anker wall chargers, USB-C cables, wireless charging pads, and more The sale includes USB-C to USB-C cables for as low as $11, a five-port wall charger with Quick Charge 3.0 ports for just $26, and even an Anker power strip that includes multiple USB ports and AC outlets for $25 off. All prices are good today only. As little as $11 See at Amazon

Grab this Anker USB-C power strip and surge protector on sale for $44.99. It is normally $70 and hasn't had a direct discount since October. Today's price matches its lowest ever.

The power strip has three AC outlets on one side and USB ports on the other. The side with USB includes two 15W USB-A ports and a 45W USB-C 3.0 port. This is designed to sit on your desk so you have the AC outlets facing backwards off your desk and keeping your work station clutter free with some front-facing USB ports you can use to charge your mobile devices.

If you're looking for something else to sit on your desk or bedside stand, grab Anker's 3-in-1 wireless charging station on sale for $29.79. The stand normally sells for around $45 and has only had one other direct discount in the last six months, making today's sale a unique one. Not only can you use the inclined wireless charging stand to charge your phone and keep it upright, you can also use the two USB ports in the back to charge the rest of your gear. This is compatible with all Qi wireless charging devices, including both Apple and Android phones.

Check out the rest of the items on sale today and find the one that works best for you.