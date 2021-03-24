Time to take control of your living room, your smart home, and how you consume it all! Amazon's Fire TV Cube is on sale for $99.99. That's $20 off its regular price and the best deal we've seen since Black Friday on the new version. If you want to, you can also get the Fire TV Cube at the same price with a year long susbcription to Food Network Kitchen. That's an extra $40 in savings that might appeal to you if you're interested in cooking along with your favorite chefs, streaming Food Network shows, or following step-by-step cooking tutorials. Whichever one you choose to go with, you're saving plenty.

The Fire TV Cube combines all the best aspects of Amazon's Echo Dot with the best aspects of Amazon's Fire TV lineup and puts it all in one device. You gain so much control with one simple device. I mean, the primary function is that it has Amazon's Alexa built right in. You can use the Cube to talk to Alexa for simple things like finding out the weather or learning what's new in news. But then you can also control your smart home with your voice. Since the Cube integrates with your TV, you can also view security camera feeds or even answer your video doorbell if it's connected to your network.

Then use the Cube to control the rest of the living room, including your home entertainment system. Control sound bar volume, the A/V receiver, your satellite, or even just change the channel. Access everything a regular Fire TV can access, including all of your favorite streaming apps. Stream TV shows and movies from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and more.

You also don't have to worry about your privacy with this device. It includes built-in privacy protections, deep controls you can customize based on your needs, and even a microphone off button that will electronically disconnect the mics when you don't want to use them.